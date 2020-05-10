Glenn Maxwell Aces Jim Carrey Impersonation In Latest TikTok Video. Watch

With the coronavirus pandemic preventing cricketers from taking to the field, TikTok has become a major rage among them, especially for a few stars from Down Under. While David Warner takes the cake when it comes to TikTok videos, there are a few of his teammates who can give him some competition on the video-sharing app. Explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell recently took to TikTok to share a video of him enacting a scene from the 1997 Jim Carrey-starrer "Liar Liar".

The original scene has Jim Carrey at his eccentric best and Maxwell does a brilliant job of imitating the iconic actor.

Watch Maxwell's rendition of the scene here:

In the movie, Jim Carrey plays a crooked lawyer, whose son wishes on his birthday that his father spends one day without lying, and the wish magically comes true as he is unable to say a lie even when he wants to.

In the scene re-enacted by Maxwell, Carrey's character tries to incorrectly to describe a pen's colour, but fails miserably due to his son's wish.

Maxwell got engaged to his long-term Indian-origin partner Vini Raman in February this year.

The 31-year-old explosive batsman had taken a mental health break back in October last year and had credited his girlfriend for first noticing the change in him.

"It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first one who noticed it, so I should probably thank her as well. Once I had that initial conversation it was a big weight off my shoulders," Maxwell had said.

The Australian credited Raman, who stood by him during his initial struggles with mental health.

"My girlfriend was probably No. 1, it wasn't an easy job for her to deal with me going through my mood swings for the first few weeks, but Michael Lloyd was the guy I had the initial conversation with, he's been someone who I've confided in since back in the academy days, so I've known him for well over a decade now."