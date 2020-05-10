Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Glenn Maxwell Aces Jim Carrey Impersonation In Latest TikTok Video. Watch

Updated: 10 May 2020 14:29 IST

Glenn Maxwell re-enacted a scene from the 1997 Jim Carrey-starrer "Liar Liar" in his latest TikTok video.

Glenn Maxwell Aces Jim Carrey Impersonation In Latest TikTok Video. Watch
Glenn Maxwell pulled off a good impersonation of Jim Carrey. © AFP

With the coronavirus pandemic preventing cricketers from taking to the field, TikTok has become a major rage among them, especially for a few stars from Down Under. While David Warner takes the cake when it comes to TikTok videos, there are a few of his teammates who can give him some competition on the video-sharing app. Explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell recently took to TikTok to share a video of him enacting a scene from the 1997 Jim Carrey-starrer "Liar Liar".

The original scene has Jim Carrey at his eccentric best and Maxwell does a brilliant job of imitating the iconic actor.

Watch Maxwell's rendition of the scene here:

@glennmaxwell.32

##jimcarrey ##thecolourofthispen ##ivegenuinelylostit

Dan Hank did it better haha - danhank

In the movie, Jim Carrey plays a crooked lawyer, whose son wishes on his birthday that his father spends one day without lying, and the wish magically comes true as he is unable to say a lie even when he wants to.

In the scene re-enacted by Maxwell, Carrey's character tries to incorrectly to describe a pen's colour, but fails miserably due to his son's wish.

Maxwell got engaged to his long-term Indian-origin partner Vini Raman in February this year.

The 31-year-old explosive batsman had taken a mental health break back in October last year and had credited his girlfriend for first noticing the change in him.

"It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first one who noticed it, so I should probably thank her as well. Once I had that initial conversation it was a big weight off my shoulders," Maxwell had said.

The Australian credited Raman, who stood by him during his initial struggles with mental health.

"My girlfriend was probably No. 1, it wasn't an easy job for her to deal with me going through my mood swings for the first few weeks, but Michael Lloyd was the guy I had the initial conversation with, he's been someone who I've confided in since back in the academy days, so I've known him for well over a decade now."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Glenn James Maxwell Glenn Maxwell David Andrew Warner David Warner Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Glenn Maxwell re-enacted a scene from a Jim Carrey movie
  • The scene is from the 1997 movie "Liar Liar"
  • Maxwell does a good job of capturing Carrey's eccentric acting
Related Articles
Coronavirus Terminates BJ Watling, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner Lancashire Cricket Stints
Coronavirus Terminates BJ Watling, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner Lancashire Cricket Stints
Glenn Maxwells Fiancee Vini Raman Shares Relationship Secrets With "Pre-Isolation" Picture
Glenn Maxwell's Fiancee Vini Raman Shares Relationship Secrets With "Pre-Isolation" Picture
Watch: Glenn Maxwells Hilarious Dig At Trick Shot Videos
Watch: Glenn Maxwell's Hilarious Dig At Trick Shot Videos
Glenn Maxwell Was Hoping For A Broken Arm During 2019 World Cup To Get "An Easy Escape"
Glenn Maxwell Was Hoping For A Broken Arm During 2019 World Cup To Get "An Easy Escape"
Glenn Maxwell Wears Ethnic Indian For Engagement To Vini Raman. See Pics
Glenn Maxwell Wears Ethnic Indian For Engagement To Vini Raman. See Pics
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.