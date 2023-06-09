After a disappointing Day 1 at the World Test Championship final at The Oval in London, India showed early promise on the second day against Australia as they took regular wickets. However, the Indian batting top-order failed to negate the barrages from Australian bowlers as the Rohit Sharma-led team reached 151/5 at stumps. With Australia scoring 469 in the first innings, India still trail them by 318 runs. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that the first target for the Indian team would be to surpass the follow-on score.

"What the Australians have seen in 2001 when Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman had that massive partnership. Sorry I am reminding you of that (to Justin Langer). They batted for almost two days. Then India came back on the last day and dismiss Australia to win. And then went on to win the last Test as well. I do not think Australia will entertain any thoughts of giving a follow on. Because if they do, and India bat well. India have the ability. They made some misjudgments. They made some errors," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"They were out shouldering some deliveries, getting bowled. They could score some runs like it happened at the Eden Gardens. On the last day when the ball is turning, Ravindra Jadeja can create some magic. So, India's first target would be to get past that score of 269 and try and reduce the lead as much as possible."

India reached 151 for five at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championship Final against Australia on Thursday, trailing their opponents by 318 runs in the first innings. The Australians were bowled out for 469 in their first essay, having resumed from overnight 327 for three at The Oval.

The Indian pacers did well to restrict Australia after struggling against centurions Steve Smith and Travis Head on the first day.

While Head went on to make a counterattacking 163, Smith notched up his 31st Test hundred before getting dismissed for a solid 121.

Mohammed Siraj was the most successful Indian bowler, finishing with figures of 4/108 in 28.3 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.

With PTI inputs