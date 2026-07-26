The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet early next month to conduct a review of the national side's performances in Ireland, England and Zimbabwe, according to a report. Under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India lost a two-match series against Ireland 2-0, while they suffered a 4-0 defeat in a five-match series against England. Iyer tasted his first success as captain against Zimbabwe, sealing the series with one match to go. A report in Cricbuzz added that the meeting will also decide the fate of a couple of members of the support staff under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"We will hold the review meeting in August," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

After the losses to Ireland and England, Devajit Saikia had confirmed that the meeting would focus solely on the team's on-field performances and corrective measures following the disappointing white-ball tours of England and Ireland. Speaking to ANI, Saikia termed the series losses a "purely bad phase".

"The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team, which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However, this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket. We consider it a purely bad phase," Saikia said.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar had warned the BCCI against taking any extreme step.

"The BCCI is going to do a review of the defeat, and there are rumours that a few heads could roll. That would be an extreme step, for barely four months ago India were the world champions," he wrote in Sportstar.

"There's been a lot of talk about how playing on flat batting pitches has spoiled the Indian batters. Even on the so-called flat pitches in the IPL, most of the Indian batters struggled against the short ball. That is more of a technical failing. With the weight on the front foot and the back foot locked, there is simply no transfer of weight to deal with a ball climbing towards the face.

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