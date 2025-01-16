The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already proposed some stricter rules in the wake of recent results the team has incurred. The stay of players' wives, including names like Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Athiya Shetty, etc. will be limited to just 2 weeks on 45-day long tours. While the new rules have yet to be fully implemented, a report has explained the reason behind the Indian board's contemplation of such an action. The changes are being thought of purely because of what the BCCI management noticed Down Under during India's tour of Australia.

A report in the Times of India has claimed that Indian players were spotted travelling in groups during the Australia tour, with the desired team bonding missing. In fact, the report further claimed that only one team dinner during the Australia tour saw the entire group of players being present.

"The board is a bit concerned that a team that has been so consistent across formats for more than half a decade is suddenly struggling to click with almost the same set of players. It comes down to a lack of galvanising force in the team. It has emerged that players are consumed in their individual lives once they are done with training or a game," a BCCI source told TOI.

"Players these days have their families around along with a big entourage. Some have even requested to stay in different hotels and a few have made their own travel arrangements within the country. These players are barely seen with the rest of the team. The board is contemplating restricting the length of stay for families to two weeks on a lengthy tour," the report added.

The paper has also claimed that no celebratory team dinner was witnessed after Team India won the series opener in Perth. Even head coach Gautam Gambhir went with his own people, while the rest of the squad was divided into different groups.

"One expected the team to have a customary celebratory team dinner after India won the first Test in Perth. Instead, everyone in the squad went out in groups. Gambhir went out with his own people. There was only one team dinner during the two-month tour. Previous team management used to organize outdoor activities with the entire team. It helps in building team spirit," the source said.

After seeing the team divided into groups, head coach Gambhir even took the call of cancelling the culture of optional training sessions, as per the report. Gambhir wants the team to train together and have a better spirit of togetherness. Hence, he doesn't fancy seeing a few players turning up for the optional training sessions.