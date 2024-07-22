As Gautam Gambhir addresses the media in his first press conference since taking over the job from Rahul Dravid, some grueling questions are awaited to be answered. Gambhir, who has been a no-nonsense pundit over the last few years, while analysing the Indian team's performances across formats, might don the same avatar as he wears the Team India colours and sheds light on his vision as the head coach. Gambhir wouldn't be alone in the hot seat, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar also accompanying him in the media conference.

The press conference by Gambhir wouldn't be an easy one by any means, with fans eager to understand the coach's vision on a number of aspects. We take a look at the top 3.

Why Hardik Pandya didn't get T20I Captaincy

The promotion of Suryakumar Yadav as the skipper in the shortest format has been labelled as an 'injustice' by many. After Rohit Sharma decided to hang his boots in the shortest format, Hardik Pandya was expected to be his natural successor. However, a big twist unfolded as Gambhir and Agarkar reportedly endorsed Suryakumar's case.

It's time they both explain why the all-rounder was denied a role that seemed to be his by right.

'Vice-captain' Shubman Gill over Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma

Seeing a man, who didn't even make the India squad for T20 World Cup 2024, get vice-captaincy in the format, was surprising to many. Gill isn't someone who has shone the brightest as an opening batter in the shortest format over the last year or so. He only took over the captaincy responsibility at Gujarat Titans, his India Premier League side, this year, and didn't impress many with his leadership attributes. Gill was also made Team India's vice-captain for ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

The fact that Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been better T20I openers than him, on the basis of recent form, isn't hidden from anyone too. It would, hence, be interesting to see what vision Gambhir and Agarkar have, with regards to Gill's leadership role in the team.

Ravindra Jadeja's future

It has been said in multiple reports that Ravindra Jadeja's future in India's white-ball circuit might be over. While he has already retired from T20 internationals, Jadeja wasn't picked for the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. With just three more ODIs to go before the Champions Trophy next year, Jadeja's exclusion from the squad does hint at the intent of moving on.

The fans would be keen to understand what vision Gambhir has for Jadeja in the ODI team.

Advertisement