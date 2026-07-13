The Indian cricket team is going through an unprecedented slump in T20Is. The current T20 World Cup champions have lost two successive series against England and Ireland, both under new captain Shreyas Iyer. The series saw a musical chairs-like situation in the opening position. Sanju Samson was tried in the two T20Is against Ireland and the first T20I against England. After three poor scores, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was tried, but the wonderkid could not go beyond 15 in the three matches that he played. Then Samson was again given a chance for the fifth T20I, which India lost, just like the previous matches.

Out-of-favour India star Hanuma Vihari also questioned coach Gautam Gambhir's other selection calls, particularly his preference for Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar despite their poor form.

"Gautam Gambhir has certain favourite players and he wants to take them and play them. I don't see any value in these players being added to the side," Vihari said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by the Indian Express.

"I don't understand what some players are doing in the team. Dube does not bowl, cannot field, and has not shown that form in batting either. Shedge was also not impressive in bowling or batting. I have no idea why Washington Sundar is still continuing in the team. If you look at his contributions over the years, they have not been that great."

Vihari also questioned the musical chairs approach to selection that was evident in the team.

"Spinners were the problem, whether Varun Chakaravarthy or Axar Patel. Why was Ravi Bishnoi taken on this tour? The problem is in the squad selection and the playing XI selection. You gave Samson opportunities in Ireland and then played Sooryavanshi. You dropped him as well after three games. There is no security anywhere in the team. If you do not perform, you will be kicked out. You should give players a long run. If you were fixed on playing Sooryavanshi, at least give him five or six games and then decide whether he is good enough or not. I don't think this is the right attitude. Security is important for players," Vihari added.

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