Veteran Indian cricket team spinner Amit Mishra claimed that it was Gautam Gambhir who went and ended the feud with Virat Kohli after their on-field spat during the Indian Premier League (IPL). During IPL 2023, then Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gambhir got into a verbal altercation with Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Kohli. The incident also included Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and all three of them were penalised. However, during IPL 2024, Gambhir and Kohli hugged and were seen having conversations signaling an end to the rivalry. Speaking on YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra's show 'Unplugged', Mishra revealed that it was Gambhir who approached Kohli and sorted the situation out before adding that he believes Kohli should have been the one to resolve the situation.

"I saw a good thing about Gautam. Virat Kohli didn't go towards him, Gautam went towards him. He went and asked 'How are you, how's your family.' So it was Gautam who ended the feud and not Kohli."

"So Gautam showed his big heart at that time. It should have been Kohli who should have gone and ended the feud. He should have gone and said 'Gauti bhai, let's end this,'" Amit Mishra said.

Amit Mishra also said that Kohli has changed quite a bit over time and said that it was mainly due to fame and power. In comparison, he said that Rohit Sharma has not changed a bit since becoming a star.

"I haven't been part of the Indian team in years. Still when I meet Rohit during the IPL or any other event, he is always joking with me. I don't need to think what he will think."

"I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, some people think that others are reaching out to them only for a purpose," Mishra said.

It would be interesting to see how Kohli and Gambhir get along as the two will be working together in the Indian cricket team. Kohli has ended his T20I career but is still expected to continue playing in ODIs and Tests for some time.