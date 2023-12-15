India head coach Rahul Dravid wasn't a happy man after seeing Shubman Gill lose his wicket in the 3rd T20I against South Africa after failing to review an LBW call. Gill did consult the matter with his non-striker partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also seemed to have voted against the idea of using a DRS referral. But, when the replay was shown on the big screen, it was found out that Gill would've survived the LBW call, leaving the Indian camp, including head coach Rahul Dravid frustrated.

It was only the third over of the match, with Gill batting on 8. Up against Keshav Maharaj, India's opening batter tried to sweep the ball but it hit his pads. The umpire raised his finger after a strong appeal by the South African team, but replays showed that the ball would've drifted down the leg side. Here's how the incident unfolded:

Gill's dismissal didn't hurt India mush skipper Suryakumar Yadav stepped up, scoring a century to help India put 201 runs on the board. With the ball, it was spinner Kuldeep Yadav who shone the most, bagging a 5-wicket-haul as India bowled out the Proteas for just 95 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was named the Player of the Match and Player of the Series, said after the match: "I am good. I am walking, so good (on his injury). Always a good feeling. When it comes in a winning cause, it makes me happier. We wanted to play some fearless brand of cricket. The idea was to bat first, put some runs on the board and defend. The boys work day in and day out. Happy that they showed some character. He(Kuldeep) is never happy. He is always hungry. It is a nice self gift on his birthday. I mean it is important to know your game. I just go out there and enjoy myself. The balance is important."