Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is once again in the limelight and for all the wrong reasons. Gambhir, who is known for his aggressive nature, has again locked horns with a player on the field and this time he was up against former India pacer S Sreesanth. The incident took place took during the Legends League Cricket match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants, Gambhir and Sreesanth got involved into a war of words. After the match, the former pacer came up with a video on his social media, where he alleged that Gambhir had called him "a fixer."

However, this was not the first time that the legendary opener got engaged into a spat on the field. So, here's a list of incidents, where the two-time IPL champion stole the show with his aggressive nature:

Against Shahid Afridi in 2007

The first on our list is the most infamous incident of India and Pakistan's ODI match in Kanpur in 2007. During the match, Gambhir and Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi indulged in a war of words after the India batter collided with latter while taking a single. This led to a heated argument between the two, which was later stopped by the on-field umpire.

Advertisement

Against Kamran Akmal in 2010

This incident took place during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dambulla, Sri Lanka in 2010. It all started after Pakistan appealed for a caught behind to dismiss Gambhir but the on-field declared him not-out. Later, Gambhir and Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal got into an argument. MS Dhoni had to intervene to sort out the matter.

Against Virat Kohli in 2013

Advertisement

Gambhir lost his cool during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 and fought with star India batter Virat Kohli. Both the Delhi-based cricketers got engaged in a war of words after Gambhir allegedly said something to Kohli, following his dismissal. Both Kohli and Gambhir came closer and exchanged a few words before KKR batter Rajat Bhatia came and stopped the fight.

Against Virat Kohli in 2023

Exactly a decade later, Gambhir, who then became the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, once again had an ugly spat against RCB batter Virat Kohli. This fight took place in May 2023 in Lucknow after LSG pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq had an exchange of words with Kohli. After the match, the things got heated up as Gambhir joined Naveen and other team players had to intervene to stop the ugly scenes.