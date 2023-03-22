During his international career for the Indian cricket team, Virender Sehwag won many accolades. He was one of the few cricketers who was in the Indian team for both the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. He is also one of four cricketers, apart from Don Bradman, Chris Gayle and Brian Lara, to score two triple centuries in Tests. In fact, he came to within seven runs of becoming the first to score three triple tons. For a cricketer of his stature, Sehwag could never become a full-time Indian cricket team skipper.

He has now revealed that when Australian great Greg Chappell became the Indian cricket team coach in 2005, he was tipped to be the next captain. However, from thereon things went downhill, for reasons unknown to Sehwag.

"When Greg Chappell came, the first statement which he gave was that Sehwag will be the next captain. I don't know what happened in two months that I got dropped from the team, let alone become captain," Sehwag said on News18 Chaupal.

He added that foreign coaches may not always be the best option for Indian team. "I have always believed that in our country, we have good coaches who can manage the Indian team. Hence, we don't need foreign coaches. But when I was playing, I asked this question to my seniors 'Why do we need another foreign coach after John Wright?'. All of them, who had spent a lot of time with Indian coaches said that Indian coaches at times get biased towards players - some become favourites and those who don't are pushed at the end of the line. So when a foreign coach comes, he will look at them differently. But to be honest, even a foreign coach can feel the pressure of dealing with a Tendulkar or a Dravid or a Ganguly or a Laxman," he said.