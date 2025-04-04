Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has caused plenty of buzz on social media over the recent months due to the developments in his personal life. Chahal, who has now officially been divorced from Dhanashree Verma, has been at the center of plenty of rumours over his love life. Ever since Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash, an Instagram celebrity, at the ICC Champions Trophy final, a lot has been speculated about the two.

Mahvash, however, cleared all rumours by revealing that she is single at present. During a podcast, Mahvash said that she doesn't even believe in casual dating, having been engaged before and seen that relationship break off.

"I am very much single, and I don't understand the concept of marriage in today's time," Mahvash said during a podcast before explaining her stance on modern-day relationships.

"I am someone who would date only when I have to marry. I don't go on casual dates because I will only date someone I want to get married to. I am that person, like in the film Dhoom, who sees his wife and kids behind the bike."

"Shaadi ka concept samajh nahi aa raha hai (I don't understand the concept of marriage), so I have put a halt to it," Mahvash further said.

In a shock revelation, the social media personality said that she was engaged at the age of 19 but had to call it off when she turned 21. Hence, she doesn't rush into anything that doesn't have the promise of a potential future.

"I was engaged at the age of 19, and I called it off at the age of 21. Growing up in a small town like Aligarh, our only conditioning was that we needed to find a good husband and get married. That used to be our goal," she added.