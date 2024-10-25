Western Australia lost eight wickets for just one run before being bowled out for 53 in their domestic One-Day Cup match against Tasmania on Friday. The defending champions were 52/2 at one stage, but could only add one run to their innings total, which also came from a wide. As many as six batters were dismissed for a duck, with pacer Lance Morris also unbeaten on nought. For Tasmania, Beau Webster grabbed six wickets, conceding just 17 runs in the process.

Western Australia's collapsed sparked a meltdown on social media, with fans deeming it as one of the "craziest collapse".

Here's how internet reacted:

Western Australia's 53 is the second-lowest total in the history of the tournament, narrowly bettering the 51 posted by South Australia in Hobart in 2003, also against Tasmania.

Tasmania achieved the below-par target in just 8.3 overs, securing a seven-wicket victory and a vital bonus point.

The likes of Cooper Connolly, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson and Joel Paris all got ducks, while pacer Morris was stranded on nought without facing a ball.

Only two batters got into double figures. Opener D'Arcy Short scored 22 while Cameron Bancroft hit 14.

With the defeat, Western Australia's bid for a fourth consecutive title is now hanging by a thread.

Tasmania, on the other hand, got their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins returned to action to help New South Wales beat Victoria by 139 runs in Melbourne.

In Brisbane, Queensland made a mockery out of South Australia's 219-run target, courtesy of Jimmy Peirson's ton. They won by nine wickets.