Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar met his childhood form and ex-India cricketer Vinod Kambli at the inauguration of a memorial of renowned cricket coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park on Tuesday. Sachin and Kambli were childhood friends and both of them went on to play for the national team. While Sachin became a legendary name in the history of the sport, Kambli was unable to capitalise on a brilliant start to his career. In the recent past, videos have emerged of him struggling to walk properly, which has left fans worried about his health.

In a video shared by Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Sachin was seen greeting Kambli. Kambli looked quite frail and he could not even get up from his seat. He held Sachin's hand for quite a long time before the legendary batter walked away. The video left a lot of the fans puzzled due to the awkward nature of the meeting.

During his decorated career, Sachin amassed 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52. Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

This is painful.



Sachin Tendulkar meeting his “friend”& former cricketer Vinod Kambli during an event in Mumbai.



What a contrasting fortune despite starting from same line.



pic.twitter.com/3ADvCR2nPP — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) December 3, 2024

Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to have hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

Tendulkar was a part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. After his World Cup debut in 1992, his dream to win the prestigious trophy came true in 2011 after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.

Though Tendulkar failed to win an ICC Champions Trophy with India, he was a part of a total of five CT campaigns with Team India. Tendulkar has a solid record in the Champions Trophy as well, though not as good as his World Cup records.

(With ANI inputs)