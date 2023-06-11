Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday reminisced on his debut for the senior national team and termed MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, all the skippers he played under, as his mentors. The 32-year-old spinner made his international debut for India on this day during an ODI against Zimbabwe back in 2016. Since then, Chahal has been a regular fixture in India's white-ball teams. In 72 ODIs, Chahal has taken 72 wickets at an average of 27.13 and at an economy rate of 5.26. His best bowling figures in the format are 6/42.

"This day 7 years ago I received my debut cap from Mahi Bhai to bowl for the Indian Cricket Team. Since then my life has been nothing but a journey of making India proud with the talent I possess and the spirit of always wanting to win it for my team and fans. I am definitely fortunate enough to have played along with 3 of my mentors and everyone's inspiration till date Mahi Bhai, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the best guidance on and off field. I have always worked towards my goals and will continue to do so... since we have more records to break So with great pride and honour in my heart I would want to express my feeling of being grateful to God, my mentors and my colleagues. Today is special and Many more special days awaited ahead. JAI HIND," tweeted Chahal.

Chahal has also taken 91 wickets in 75 T20Is at an average of 24.68 and an economy rate of 8.13. His best figures in the format are 6/25.

In the recently, concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Chahal took 21 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.57 and an economy rate of 8.17. His best bowling figures were 4/17. He is also the highest wicket-taker in the league's history, having taken 187 wickets in 145 matches at an average of 21.68 and an economy rate of 7.66. Chahal has best bowling figures of 5/40.

He last featured in an ODI game for India in January 2023 against New Zealand and in T20I game against the same opposition in January and was among the wicket-takers in these two games.