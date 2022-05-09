Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two of the modern-day greats and fans are constantly debating on who is better among the two. Both have a wide range of shots and fans are in for a treat when these two are in full flow. What makes these two stars stand out is that they have all the expectations on their shoulders whenever they step out to the park. Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has now given his take on who he thinks is better currently between Kohli and Babar.

"Now, Babar.. He [Virat Kohli] had his peak but is now going down. But Babar, on the other hand, is going up,” Javed said on ARY News' show Sports Room.

When asked on who is better between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah, Javed said: "Right now, Shaheen. Jasprit Bumrah was established when Shaheen had just arrived. Shaheen has now proven himself and he has more capacity than Bumrah."

Babar is currently at the fifth spot in the Test rankings while Kohli is in 10th position. In ODIs, Babar is at the top spot while Kohli is closely following him at the second position.

In the shortest format of the game, Babar is at the top spot while Kohli is out of the top 10. Earlier this year, Babar had scored back-to-back tons against Australia in the final two ODIs of the three-match series.

Talking about Kohli, he had last scored an international ton in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and since then the three-figure mark has eluded the former India skipper.