The defending champions Multan Sultans have qualified for the final of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). After winning 9 of the 10 games in the group stage, Multan defeated Lahore Qalandars in Qualifier 1 to reach the final. Multan Sultans assistant coach Mushtaq Ahmed thinks that a lot of credit goes to skipper Mohammad Rizwan for the team's success in the tournament. The former Pakistan spinner labelled Rizwan as a "great leader", adding that the wicketkeeper-batter helps the players in executing the plans.

"One of the most important things when it comes to winning is the leadership quality and Rizwan is a great leader. He keeps everyone in loop and works with the players to execute the game plans," Mushtaq said during an interview with cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Mushtaq also likened Rizwan to Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan. To back his claim, Mushtaq recalled an incident from his playing days when Imran Khan had backed him after he had conceded 70-odd runs in a match.

"There are three things which are required in leadership. One, you have to be honest. Second, you have to lead by example and through your performances. Lastly, you need to be a decision maker. All these three things are present in him [Rizwan]. He often tells players when he feels that they did not put in the effort. So, the balance between being soft and jolly while also firm is very important," he further stated.

"I remember when I conceded 70-odd runs in Brisbane and Imran bhai came up to me and backed me for trying my level best. I think it is important to back your players as a leader because it gives you the desire to go out there and prove their belief in you. Rizwan is exactly this way and his leadership is huge positive," the 51-year-old added.

