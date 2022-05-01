Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Sami was one of the most exciting prospects for his country when he started playing the game and he formed a lethal partnership with Shoaib Akhtar. Sami also bowled consistently in the range of 145-150kmph and along with Akhtar, the duo made the opposition batters sweat. The former Pak pacer, however, has claimed that he bowled two deliveries in a match that were over 160kmph but they were not counted as the speed gun was not working.

"I bowled two balls more than 160kmph in a match, one was 162 and the other was 164. After that, it was said that the bowling machine (speed gun) is not working. So, the balls were not counted. But if you look overall, whoever has bowled with a speed of more than 160, there have been just one or two balls in that speed," Sami told paktv.tv.

"It is not like they have bowled with that speed consistently. It happened occasionally," he further added.

As per stats in ESPNcricinfo, the fastest delivery in international cricket is reported to have been bowled by Shoaib Akhtar with a speed of 161kmph against New Zealand in 2002.

Sami played 36 Tests, 87 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan and he went on to take 227 wickets across all formats of the game.

Promoted

The pacer was a part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad in 2016 and played his last international game against Australia in Mohali in the very same tournament.

Sami had made his Test debut in 2001 against New Zealand in Auckland. One month later in that very year, he made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Sharjah.