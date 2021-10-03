During the course of his glittering playing career, Rahul Dravid was known for his patience and composure at the crease. One of India's greatest batters of all time, Dravid commanded the respect of his peers across the world. The former India captain played quite a few memorable knocks, earning the nickname of 'The Wall'. Known for his calm demeanour, Dravid wasn't one who would get flustered when sledged by opposing players. He, however, did fall for it on one occasion, if former England all-rounder Dermot Reeve is to be believed.

Reeve, who played three Tests and 29 ODIs for England, recently revealed that his sledging led to Dravid's dismissal during a County game in 2000.

Coaching Somerset at the time, Reeve entered the field as a substitute fielder with Dravid at the crease for Kent.

Keen to get the India star out, Reeve proceeded to verbally heckle Dravid.

"He was the Wall of India. He told me, 'You are the only person who has knocked that wall down. You gave me so much stick, I ended up going after one and getting caught. You're the only person who's ever got under my skin'," Reeve told Daily Mail.

Promoted

Asked what he had told Dravid that got the India great so irritated, Reeve replied: "How did this guy ever play for India? He must have had family on the selection committee. He hasn't got any shots. He just blocks it.

"I went on and on. And he got out. Things like that made me very disliked. But I wasn't out there to make friends. We were there to win matches."