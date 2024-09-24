England women's skipper Heather Knight has been reprimanded and handed a fine of 1000 Great Britain Pounds by Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) for a 2012 photo in blackface, deemed as "racist and discriminatory conduct". As per ESPNCricinfo, the photo, which was taken by a third party at a sports stars themed fancy dress party at a cricket club party back in 2012, breached the directive 3.3 of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which stated at that time, "No such person may conduct himself in a manner or do any act or omission which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute."

Knight, who was 21 back then, accepted the charges and apologised for her conduct.

"I am truly sorry for the mistake I made in 2012," Knight said in a statement released via the ECB as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"It was wrong, and I have long regretted it. Back then, I simply was not as educated as to the implications and consequences of my actions as I have become since. There was no ill-intent meant."

"Whilst I can't change the past, I am passionate and committed to using my platform to promote inclusivity across the game, ensuring under-represented groups are afforded the same opportunities and fulfilment within the game as I have," she concluded.

While CDC accepted that there was no intent towards racism or discrimination, it reiterated that it was "plainly prejudicial to the interests of cricket, brought the game and Ms Knight into disrepute, and undermined the ECB's strategic objective of eradicating discrimination from the sport".

This is the first time Knight has been involved in any disciplinary proceeding and her unpaid ambassadorial work around diversity and inclusion was also considered. Back in 2021, she underwent the Professional Cricketers' Association's Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion training, which, along with her cooperation, lent itself to a lenient punishment.

Advertisement

Dave Lewis, interim director of the Cricket Regulator, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, "Cricket is working to become a more inclusive sport, and the Cricket Regulator is committed to acting positively and impartially whenever racist behaviour is reported to us."

"In this case, Ms Knight's behaviour was discriminatory and offensive, however, the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) accepted there was no racist intent in her conduct. I welcome her acknowledgement of the potential impact of her behaviour, and her unreserved apology."

"In determining its sanction, the CDC also considered that the offence happened 12 years ago, that Ms Knight was 21 at the time, and that she had received little education on such matters at the time. There was significant testimony about the positive role model she has been, her voluntary work, and the positive influence she has had on players from different ethnicities and backgrounds. I hope this will continue throughout her time in the sport," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement