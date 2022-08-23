India will be playing against Pakistan in the much-awaited Asia Cup 2022 clash on August 28. One player who will be badly missed in the high-octane encounter is Jasprit Bumrah. It is worth-noting that the pacer, who has been the spearhead of India's bowling line-up, will miss the continental event due to a back injury. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and making sure that he leaves no stone unturned in getting back to his best in terms of fitness as soon as possible.

Bumrah on Tuesday uploaded a video of his recovery process on social media. In the video clip that was shred on Instagram, the pacer could be seen jumping hurdles and throwing ball.

Watch the video shared by Jasprit Bumrah here:

In Bumrah's absence in Asia Cup, specialist bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan will form the Indian pace attack with Hardik Pandya also being available to roll his arms over. It is worth noting that Harshal Patel also failed to make a cut into the squad due to injury.

Team India will be led by Rohit Sharma at the continental event and will start their campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan. The team enters the tournament on the back of a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe in the recently-concluded ODI series.

Several senior and regular players like Rohit, Hardik, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested for the Zimbabwe tour, but they all are a part of the Asia Cup.