One of India's biggest match-winners, Ravichandran Ashwin, has been at the center of a cucious playing XI selection case when it comes to away Test matches. Despite being a capable batter, other than being a world-class bowler, Ashwin finds himself second in the pecking order, behind Ravindra Jadeja, whenever it comes to Test matches in SENA countries. It was the same case in the World Test Championship final against Australia. While Ashwin had prepared himself to play the title decider in England, it was Jadeja who was preferred for the sole spinner's spot. When asked about his frequent absenteeism in such games, Ashwin said that he is not keen to find out an answer as the selection isn't something that is in his hands.

"How can I find an answer for that...It is foolish of me to try and think why it happened and how it could have been better. The other way of looking at it is 'how many have played 94 Tests?' I am glad that I have been able to do that. It has so happened in recent times that the two quality spinners are Ravindra Jadeja and me and fortunately or unfortunately, both can bat. Jadeja's batting form has been very good and that is why he has got the nod. I can't put a finger and I don't want to try and find out why I got dropped because that is again not in my control...," he said in an interview with the Times of India.

Ashwin said that even if he isn't a part of the team, he wants India to win.

"Ever since 2018-19, when I went through a mental and physical switch, I tried not to sit behind negativity. I have found myself in a state of contribution when I am in the dressing room. If my ego is too high, I become the biggest white elephant in the dressing-room and I don't want to become that. If I am playing, I am playing to win, if I am not, I cheer for India to win," added the veteran off-spinner.