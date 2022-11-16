Pakistan lost to England by 5 wickets in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. While speaking after the game, former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad questioned the presence of foreign coaches in the team. Miandad, who has also served as the coach of the Pakistan cricket team in the past, said that bringing foreign mentors or coaches in the team takes away the opportunity of former players to be a part of the national set-up.

He even went on to say that this mindset of Pakistan team management makes the future of their players insecure and that the same issue resulted in "fixing" in the past.

"Apne logon ko dekhein, apne logon ne jo cricket kheli hai... Ye jo players khel rahe hain, ab ye aaj khel rahe hain. Inka future kya hai? Unko bhi pata hai ki aaj maine kuch nahi kiya, toh kal main kya karunga? Fixing iss vajah se hui thi, ke hamara koi pata nahi hai, ki kal kaat naa de humko," said Javed Miandad on Cricket Pakistan.

Talking about the T20 World Cup final, Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls to guide England to a 5-wicket win over Pakistan. Haris Rauf's 2 for 23 went in vain as England successfully chased down the 138-run target at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Earlier, Sam Curran returned with a spell of 3 for 12 and Adil Rashid picked 2 for 22 as England restricted Pakistan to 137 for 8. England skipper Jos Buttler had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game.