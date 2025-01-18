Reports surrounding the Indian dressing room and Gautam Gambhir have been at an all-time high, with some claiming recently that India batter Sarfaraz Khan was pointed at by the head coach for causing the 'leaks'. In a BCCI meeting between Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and other officials, Gambhir apparently put the blame on Sarfaraz for causing the dressing room leaks, as per a video report by News 24. While there has been no confirmation or proof regarding this, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has explosively stated that such reports are not good for the team.

"The media is strong everywhere in Asia, be it Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan or India, you get news. But this is the first time I'm hearing such news (of team division and grouping) from the Indian camp," said Basit Ali, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Ali urged Gambhir to stop the "blame game" if any of the allegations are indeed true.

"There are talks that Sarfaraz (Khan) leaked the dressing room talks and the board meeting conversations were leaked. This is not a good sign; it affects the team unity. The faster it ends, the better," Ali said.

"There shouldn't be any blame game and Gautam Gambhir needs to play a role here. Was Sarfaraz there in the (BCCI review) meeting?" Ali stated further.

While news of the apparent leak hasn't been addressed by Gambhir, Sarfaraz or any member of the team, the BCCI have implemented a 10-point guideline for the players, with increased domestic cricket and reduced time with family members on tour some of the major points.

Basit Ali stated that it is important for the players, selectors and coaches to be on the same page, in order to maintain team harmony.

"There are four pillars - chairman, selectors, captain and players. They need to be together to form a good team. They should have the same mindset. All these four pillars should be on the same page. Such news is spread to affect the team environment and the media plays a key role. Whether it's targeted towards Virat, Rohit or another group at Gambhir," Basit Ali remarked.