Riyan Parag created history on Friday as he became the only batter in the history of T20 cricket to score six consecutive half-centuries. The 21-year-old achieved the feat during Assam's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Kerala where he slammed an unbeaten 57 to guide his team to a narrow victory. In seven innings, Riyan has scored 440 runs at a strike rate of almost 193. The youngster had previously scored half centuries against Bihar, Services, Sikkim, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh to level the feat that was also achieved by star batters like Virender Sehwag and Devon Conway.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has spoken about India's chances to win the Cricket World Cup 2023.

"It's a very good team. Bohot accha balance hai team ka. Harlog acha khel rahe hain (The team's balance is extremely good. All the players are playing well). So everything is looking very good. Isse zyada main kuch nahi bolunga, baaki samajhdaar ko ishara kaafi hai (I won't say anything more than this. For the wise, the signal is enough)," said MS Dhoni at an event on Thursday.

It is often said that the 2011 Indian squad wanted to win the World Cup for the great Sachin Tendulkar. There are those who wonder if that would be the case for Virat Kohli this time. When Harbhajan Singh was asked this question, he gave a rather eye-opening answer.

In a chat on India Today, Harbhajan Singh recently said that he doesn't feel the 2023 World Cup's Indian team is as united as the 2011 World Cup team was.

Advertisement

"There's a big difference between the two teams. That team (2011 World Cup-winning Indian side) was a lot more united. They wanted to win the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar. He commanded a lot of respect from others. I am not sure about this team. Don't know who all want to win the World Cup for Virat Kohli. But, they want to win for India for sure. This is a big difference," he said.