Cricket is considered as the 'gentlemen's sport', where players often get engaged into a scuffle and heated arguments due to intensity of the game. Over the years, the fans have seen players giving out their sweat and blood, in order to clinch victory. However, there are times when cricket also ends up giving some hilarious moments on the field. This is exactly what happened during the ECS Germany T10 League match between Bayer Spartans and Dusseldorf Blackcaps, where a fielder slipped while stopping the ball from going across the boundary.

During the Spartans' innings, batter Shazaib Khan played a shot towards the covers and ran for a single. As the ball raced towards the boundary line, a fielder ran to stop it but ended up slipping and taking the ball, along with him across the boundary rope.

The incident left the fielders and even the commentators in splits as they could not stop laughing.

Talking about international cricket, the Indian team faced a shocking six-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in their last Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday.

Despite losing the match, Team India had already qualified for the final of the continental event and will take on Sri Lanka in the summit clash on Sunday in Colombo.

Apart from Asia Cup, the cricket fans also got to witness a blistering knock by South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen, where he smashed 174 off 83 balls against Australia in the 4th ODI of the ongoing five-match series.

Klaasen, along with David Miller (82*), stitched a massive partnership of 222 runs off just 94 balls and guided South Africa to a whopping total of 416/5 in 50 overs.

Later, Australia got bundled out for 252, despite Alex Carey's knock of 99 runs. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi took four wickets while Kagiso Rabada took three as their side registered a massive 164-run victory.