The 2022 T20 World Cup was not so special for hosts Australia as its cricket team failed to advance to the semi-finals of the mega-event. However, there were some brilliant performances from other teams. One side that made a brilliant comeback after a shaky start was the Babar Azam-led Pakistan. They started the tournament with two losses but then went on to finish as the runners-up after losing to England in the final. Though Babar Azam's personal form was not that great, his team impressed, particularly in the bowling department.

This was yet another validation of Pakistan team's rise under Babar. Though the Pakistan skipper did not have a good T20 World Cup with the bat, he had been doing really well prior to the mega-event. He rose to be among the top three in ICC rankings for batters in all three formats.

Australia's T20I skipper Aaron Finch is in awe of Babar's qualities. "He had been in my top three in all three formats," he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakitan in a Fox Sports video . "You feel like you can't get him out, no matter what you do he's got an answer [with the bat]. He's great and an unbelievable player, he's just so classy, so classical when hits the ball where it needs to go. Someone who can dominate the game and almost feels like he's got you on a string at all times.

Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon agreed with Finch, while Maxwell said: "He's ultra-consistent in all three formats, classy, elegant, score runs everywhere."