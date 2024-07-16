Team India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024 also came with the heartbreaking news of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja's retirement from the shortest format. The three stalwarts called time on their T20I career after India defeated South Africa in the summit clash of the World Cup by seven runs. The World Cup not only marked the end of the T20I career of these players but was also the end of head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure. Dravid, who bowed out with the T20 World Cup title to his name, has been replaced by Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach.

Recently, Rohit, who is currently in USA with his family, gave a brilliant response to the fans, who were chanting Australia pacer Mitchell Starc's name.

Rohit, who was present at the launch of a cricket academy in Dallas, heard fans mocking Starc. To which, the India skipper said, "Calm down guys," leaving everyone in splits.

Fans shouted : Mitch Starc, Mitch Starc.

Fans shouted: Mitch Starc, Mitch Starc.

Rohit Sharma said: Calm down guys.

The chants made by fans were in reference to Starc's 29-run thrashing by Rohit during India's T20 World Cup clash against Australia.

With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format's best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain.

Head coach Gambhir's first assignment will be the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Many reports have suggested that Kohli and Rohit are likely to be rested from the ODIs.

In the T20Is, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to lead Team India while wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be captaining in the ODIs.

Talking about the series, India's tour of Sri Lanka has been revised, and the start of the contest pushed back by a day to July 27.

The Indians will be touring the island nation later this month for three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs. Originally, the first match -- a T20 International -- was to be played on July 26, but it will now be held on July 27, followed by the remaining two T20 games on July 28 and July 30.

(With PTI Inputs)