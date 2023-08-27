Former India captain and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is one of the most respected and loved cricketers around the globe. He has one of the most inspiring journeys in sports history. Despite achieving a lot in his career already, Dhoni continues to inspire the young generation with his intact dedication and seriousness towards his goal. This is the reason the fans continue to show their love and respect towards the player despite he retiring from international cricket three years back.

Of latest, a video of Dhoni is going viral on social media in which a female fan tries to touch his feet. The legendary cricketer could be seen stopping her from doing that and asks to shake hands instead.

From working as a ticket collector at a railway station, Dhoni transformed into India's biggest trophy collector, leading the team to ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 as skipper. MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the greatest captains cricket ever witnessed.

The wicketkeeper-batter has a massive fan following but what is not a good thing for the fans is the fact that Dhoni is not active on social media. He barely posts anything on the platform and that sees his fans rely on viral videos and pictures to get a glimpse of the player.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, he continued to be a part of Indian Premier League as a player. In IPL 2023, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth title.

