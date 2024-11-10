MS Dhoni is one of the most decorated and greatest Indian cricketers. He retired from international cricket as the only captain to have won three major ICC white-ball titles - the T20 World Cup (in 2007), the ODI World Cup (in 2011) and the Champions Trophy (in 2013). Apart from this, Dhoni is also one of the most loved cricketers, and fans never miss any opportunity to have a glimpse of the star. Recently, a family -- fan of Dhoni -- met him, his wife and daughter during a flight. As the family's excitement knew no bounds, one of them happily shared their experience of the meeting on Instagram while also uploading a video of the interaction.

"Yesss we met MS Dhoni sir by luckily while travelling in flight but it's a dream come true moment for my husband and we got best gift on my daughter 4th year birthday. Sakshi ma'am was so humble she spoke to us like we are close to them, such a down to earth family... My daughter was bit scared to go and sit with MS Dhoni sir because sir was wearing mask, and Sakshi ma'am was like he is very scary and he scares me also, so she is not going to him... We are the luckiest and my daughter is so lucky and blessed," wrote one of the fans with the video.

MS Dhoni's retention by CSK dominated the headlines as the wicketkeeper-batter was retained by the side for Rs 4 crore, under the uncapped player category.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK retained captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 13 crore), Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore), and Ravindra Jadeja (INR 18 crore).

Notably, Dhoni led CSK to five titles before handing over the role to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024. However, CSK failed to reach the Playoffs in that season under Gaikwad's leadership.