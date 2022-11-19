The Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited fresh applications for the position of National Selectors for senior men's side. This means that the tenure of the current Chetan Sharma-led panel has come to an end. Earlier this month, the selectors had picked the teams for the series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. It remains to be seen who the interested candidates will be for the selectors' role. The last date for submitting applications is November 28. After the BCCI invited applications, a fan requested former India opening batter Aakash Chopra to apply for the post.

"@cricketaakash. You can apply.. All the points that you keep mentioning and sharing in #AakashVani you can implement and help in selecting a better team," the fan tweeted.

Replying to this tweet, Chopra said: "It will be an honour to get this responsibility someday. But not right now. Not for me."

It will be an honour to get this responsibility someday. But not right now. Not for me https://t.co/NfnwmLpA6y — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 19, 2022

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had mentioned after the board's AGM in Mumbai last month that a new selection committee will be formed. He had also mentioned that a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be formed, which would oversee the appointment procedure for the national selectors.

Mr Shah had also said that the CAC would review the candidates after a year and provide feedback to the board on their performance.

The decision to scrap the previous selection committee comes in the aftermath of India's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup.

"Candidates who wish to apply for the said position need to fulfil the following criteria for their applications to be considered," the BCCI said in an official release.

"The candidates should have played a minimum of seven Test matches, 30 First Class matches; or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches," the statement added.

Also, the candidates must have retired from the game at least five years ago.

