The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fell short by four runs in their high-scoring IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. After LSG posted 238-3 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, following belligerent half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (87*) and Mitchell Marsh (81), the hosts mounted a strong reply led by skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who smashed 61 off 35 balls. Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 38 in a late blitz, but it wasn't enough in the end as LSG prevailed by just four runs.

Rinku came out to bat at no. 8 despite KKR needing nearly twelve runs per over in the last 10 overs, with former India batter Mohammed Kaif criticising the team management for the same.

"KKR needs to avoid taking right-left theory too seriously. When chasing 239, you can't play Russell at No.7 and Rinku at No. 8. Way too late for your big hitters," Kaif wrote on X.

Having Russell, Rinku in the pavilion and sending a 20 year old Angkrish Raghuvanshi ahead of them when required runrate is 13.



LSG fast bowler Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each and struck at key moments to trigger a middle-order collapse during which KKR lost four wickets in 16 balls.

Thakur dismissed Rahane and Andre Russell, for seven, while Deep cut short Venkatesh Iyer's knock on 45.

Sunil Narine got the chase off to a brisk start with his 13-ball 30 and after his departure Rahane and Iyer kept up the charge until Kolkata lost their way.

LSG have three wins from five matches. KKR, who won their third IPL title last year, have three defeats from their five outings.

