The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 started on Monday. All top Pakistan players are featuring in the T20 franchise league. In the midst of this fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who is playing Karachi Kings, has made a surprising comment regarding Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, who is leading Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL this time. Amir, known for delivery unplayable deliveries, had retired from international cricket but the doors are open for him to make a comeback. Babar on the other hand is among the top-three batters in all formats in ICC rankings.

However, Air has said that he likes to keep things simple and is not focused on player rivalries. "These kinds of matchups and player rivalries, keep players on their toes. I personally like these sorts of challenges because it keeps me focused. My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tail ender batting at number 10 will be the same," Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan to a local channel.

Recently, Mudassar Nazar, a former Pakistan head coach, said Babar needs to score more Test centuries, in order to be considered among greats of the game. Babar, who scored nine centuries and 26 half-centuries, won the ICC men's cricketer of the year 2022 award, while also taking the ODI cricketer of the year prize for a second successive year. Nazar said that Babar needs to work on his conversion rate, while citing the example of England batter Joe Root, who also struggled to score centuries at one point in his career.

"If Babar continues to score runs in Test cricket likes he does in ODIs, then he will be considered among greats of the game. It is often seen that after scoring fifty in Test cricket, he fails to convert it into a century. Joe Root was facing the same issue but he worked on it. Babar needs to do focus on the doing the same thing," Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

