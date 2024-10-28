Pakistan's white-ball coach Gary Kirsten has decided to step down after developing a rift with the country's cricket board within six months of being appointed, according to multiple reports. The 56-year-old, who coached India to victory at the 2011 ODI World Cup, was appointed by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in April end this year. It has been reported that cracks started to develop between Kirsten and the Pakistan Cricket Board ever since the national selection committee was given the sole responsibility of picking teams, with no input from the coach or the captain being taken.

Pakistan's Test coach Jason Gillespie even said that his role has been reduced to a match-day analyst, which isn't something "he signed up for". While Kirsten hasn't made a public statement on the matter, a report in ESPNCricinfo has revealed that he is quite upset with the recent developments.

Even when Mohammad Rizwan was named Pakistan's new white-ball captain, no input was taken from Kirsten. The South African wasn't even in the country when Rizwan's appointment was made official in a press conference.

As per the report, his decision to quit is down to a rift with red ball coach Jason Gillespie, and the PCB after the board decided to withdraw their selection powers.

Selection is now exclusively the domain of the selection committee. Kirsten is expected to issue a statement later in the day.

Aaqib Javed, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Hassan Cheema were added to the selection committee after Pakistan lost the first Test of the series against England. Aaqib is expected to take up the job of Pakistan's white-ball coach on a long-term basis.

The former Proteas batter had been working as a batting coach with the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans before taking up the role in Paksitan.

Advertisement

The development comes a week before Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia starting November 4.

The team is riding high on a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph over visiting England in a Test series that concluded last week.

With PTI Inputs