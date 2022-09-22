BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told all state associations on Tuesday that the board is expecting to start the Women's IPL early next year. Ganguly wrote to all state associations outlining important points on the home international and domestic season for 2022-23. In the letter, he mentioned that the BCCI is working on the women's IPL. "The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women's IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year," read the document in possession of NDTV.

"More details on this will follow in the due course," Ganguly added in the letter.

He also revealed that the men's IPL will go back to the home-and-away format.

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read Ganguly's letter.

Last year, the IPL league matches were played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune, while the knockout matches were played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to lift their maiden title.

The letter also stated that the Indian men's team will host Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand, while the women's team will host Australia.

The BCCI is also set to host two Irani Cups, one in October this year and one in March next year. Saurashtra, the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champions, will play Rest of India at Rajkot in October, while Madhya Pradesh, who won the Ranji Trophy this year, will play against Rest of India in Indore next year.