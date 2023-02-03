Imran Tahir is no stranger to T20 franchise leagues. The 43-year-old, who retired from ODI cricket after the ICC World Cup 2019, has been a constant in tournaments all around the world and he is currently a part of MI Emirates in the ongoing ILT20. Tahir has taken 7 wickets in 7 matches till now and his imitation of the famous Cristiano Ronaldo celebration has made him a fan favourite in no time. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the South African veteran opened up about the reason behind his celebration and why the entire gesture holds a special place in his heart.

“CR7 celebration is purely for my son Gibran, he is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and football. He asked me to celebrate like CR7 whenever I take a wicket. So, our deal is when I take a wicket I celebrate on the field and Gibran will celebrate in the stand with me,” Tahir told NDTV.

The spinner is currently one of the oldest active cricketers but he has shown excellent agility in the field during the ongoing tournament. Tahir made it clear that it is extremely important for him to maintain his levels as he wants to keep playing cricket at the top level for few more years.

“I actually don't have a special mantra. My fitness is my consistency towards training and diet. I eat healthy, never miss training and workout sessions. I know if I have to continue playing competitive cricket I should be fit. So, I am very loyal and particular about my training and diet routines.”

Recently, Tahir said that he is open for selection when it comes to the South African T20I squad but he has not played an international game since 2019. Currently, he has turned his focus to mentoring young talent in the ILT20 and besides his game, Tahir said that it is something that he truly enjoys.

“I feel mentoring is my job and responsibility. Firstly, when players approach me with doubt that means they respect me and I know that they look up to me. So, I make sure I mentor them with the same respect and complete honesty. They are the future and I believe that the franchise leagues are good for young players as they can watch, learn and discuss the sport with world-class players. The leagues have got players from around the world, I feel such opportunities are important,” he said.

