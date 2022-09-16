Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the cynosure of all eyes until recently as he was in the middle or purple patch in white-ball cricket that saw him get a lot of good scores under his belt in consecutive matches. Most of these came on Pakistani soil and that led to lot of former cricketers calling for him to be added to the list of top international batters. His rankings across all formats is also very high.

But that great form completely vanished as Babar stepped on to the field in Dubai and Sharjah to play in the Asia Cup. He led his side to the final but runs would just not flow from his bat.

Although Babar's form is not a big worry for Pakistan as the captain is a class act, his strike rate could sure be increased in T20 cricket.

Promoted

Former South Africa opening batter Herschelle Gibbs, known for his big-hitting skills during his heydays, took to Twitter and suggest how Babar Azam could improve his strike rate.

"If babar adds one or two more attacking options to his game his strike rate will improve and be even more effective," Gibbs wrote.

If babar adds one or two more attacking options to his game his strike rate will improve and be even more effective😉 https://t.co/8Bcv4amqdo — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) September 16, 2022

Babar is a technically sound batter who plays proper cricketing shots to get his runs, irrespective of the format he is playing. Perhaps Gibbs is suggesting that Babar starts opting for a few high risk adventurous strokes which will open up more run scoring avenues for him, especially while playing top quality bowling attacks on pitches where the ball doesn't come on to the bat.