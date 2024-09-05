Former Pakistan women's cricket team skipper Nida Dar took to social media to praise the Indian men's cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup and even hailed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - two star players who retired from the format following the competition. However, the problem is that it came more than two months after the final took place. India defeated South Africa to clinch the T20 World Cup trophy on June 29 and the performance was lauded by both fans and experts alike. As a result, her social post caught everyone by surprise and users were quick to troll her.

"Congrats to India on winning the @T20WorldCup 2024! A special shoutout to @ImRo45 @imVkohli for their immense contributions to world cricket. Your leadership, skill, and dedication have inspired millions around the world. Happy retirement, legends!," Nida's post read.

Nida Dar travelled back in time and got stuck there? https://t.co/vv4uxAWDBA — Saba S. Sheikh (@sabassheikh) September 5, 2024

The post had pictures of Virat and Rohit along with the trophy and another one of Rahul Dravid.

However, she deleted the post from her social media account.

Meanwhile, in men's cricket, Pakistan dropped two places in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, falling to eighth position following a 0-2 series defeat at home to Bangladesh.

This is Pakistan's lowest rating points in the Test rankings since 1965, excluding a brief period when they were unranked due to insufficient matches.

Pakistan was ranked sixth before two-match series against Bangladesh, however, back-to-back losses on home soil have seen them slide below the West Indies, now sitting with 76 rating points.

This decline underscores a worrying trend for Pakistan in home Tests, where they have failed to secure a victory in their last ten matches, dating back to February 2021.

In that period, Pakistan has lost six matches and drawn the remaining four, with series defeats against Australia, England, and now Bangladesh.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)