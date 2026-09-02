The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s dramatic decision to sack Pakistan's Test coaching staff and send seven players home midway through the series against England has left the cricket world in shock, and invited criticism from experts and fans alike. Former Australia and Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur joined the list of critics on Tuesday, slamming the PCB for their drastic step. Arthur, who coached Pakistan from 2016 to 2019, accused the PCB's instability for causing the "mess" that Pakistan cricket finds itself in.

With Pakistan 2-0 down in the ongoing three-match Test tour against England, the PCB sent seven players from the squad home, including star names like Mohammed Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan's Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also released, and were replaced by their white-ball counterparts Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.

Mickey Arthur made his frustration towards the PCB clear in a post on social media.

Absolutely ridiculous decisions by the PCB-this is the reason they are in the mess they are because they constantly chop and change players,coaches and selectors and there in no stability!

Planning,stability and structure =Consistent performance!! https://t.co/LQzN94hf0Z — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) August 31, 2026

"Absolutely ridiculous decisions by the PCB - this is the reason they are in the mess they are in, because they constantly chop and change players, coaches and selectors, and there is no stability!" Arthur posted on his official X account.

"Planning, stability and structure = Consistent performance!!" he added.

Arthur had enjoyed a fairly successful stint as Pakistan's head coach between 2016 and 2019, leading the Test and T20I teams to the No. 1 spot in the ICC rankings, and the ODI team to glory in the Champions Trophy 2017.

Incidentally, Sarfaraz Ahmed - Pakistan's recently-sacked Test coach - was the captain of the Champions Trophy-winning side under Arthur.

Updated Pakistan Test squad for Birmingham Test: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah

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