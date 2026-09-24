India head coach Gautam Gambhir has predicted that skipper Shubman Gill will excel as captain in ODIs despite a tough start to his leadership stint in the format. In 12 ODIs, Gill has won just six matches as captain, raising concerns over his leadership acumen in the format, especially with the 50-over World Cup set to be held next year. Ahead of India's home series against the West Indies, starting September 27, Gambhir has backed Gill to improve as a captain with veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still part of the team in the format.

Gambhir explained how Gill has been fortunate to have both Kohli and Rohit to guide him on and off the field.

"In ODIs, he (Gill) is very fortunate that he has got the likes of Rohit and Virat to help him on and off the field," Gambhir said during an interaction with JioStar.

Gambhir also suggested that Gill has so far ticked all the boxes as captain, including making some tough selection calls, which he has handled well.

"Leaving out anyone in Indian cricket from the playing XI is always going to be tough. But when you have to do that as a young captain, it is probably the toughest job for any coach and captain to do. So far, he has done that. He has actually ticked all the boxes," said Gambhir.

"I feel that he has done all the right things. He has had a bit of a tough time in One-Day cricket, but I am sure things will turn around because he has done all the right things," he added.

In his two years as head coach, Gambhir guided India to the ICC Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup titles but also lost Test series against New Zealand and South Africa at home.

He admitted that the ride so far has been fairly topsy-turvy.

"I think I've had my own share of ups and downs, I think I've had my own failures and success. But again, I've always believed that when you take up that kind of a responsibility, there will always be ups and downs."

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