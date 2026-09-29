Yas Lions have become the latest franchise confirmed for the new era of the Abu Dhabi T10, entering the tournament with West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder as Icon player, former India international Robin Uthappa as Team Director, and entrepreneur and investor Jeetu Kataria as owner. The Lions will make their tournament debut when the Abu Dhabi T10 returns to Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7-20, joining an expanding 2026 line-up under the ownership of Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub (ADCSH) that already includes Arabian Aces, Emirates Eagles, UAE Bulls, United Tigers and Royal Desert Champions.

Yas Lions was created with a simple but ambitious belief: T10 cricket can play a meaningful role in taking the game to the world. The journey begins in Abu Dhabi, but the ambition is global.

Owner Jeetu Kataria brings close to two decades of experience across institutional capital markets, investment banking, asset management and financial technology. For Kataria, Yas Lions represents the opportunity to build something at the intersection of cricket, the UAE and long-term enterprise - not as a passive franchise owner, but to help create one of the best-run teams in the league, grounded in process, governance, respect for players and partners, and a clear competitive identity.

Robin Uthappa, a World Cup-winning former India international, takes on the Team Director role, where he will oversee the franchise's cricketing strategy, player development and squad culture alongside the coaching staff. Uthappa was part of India's 2007 ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning squad. Since closing his playing chapter in 2022, he has built a second career across entrepreneurship, broadcasting and high-performance coaching. His role with Yas Lions will also see him work closely on player recruitment and mentoring. Having long wanted to see cricket move beyond its traditional markets, Uthappa believes T10 offers one of the clearest pathways to new audiences - short, fast, entertaining and easy for first-time fans to understand.

Together, Kataria and Uthappa aim to combine cricketing credibility with a strong business backbone. The intention is not simply to own a franchise. It is to build one - a team known for integrity, a genuine hunger to win, the pride of unity, and a commitment to the growth of the game.

Matt Boucher, CEO of the Abu Dhabi T10 and its owner Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub (ADCSH), said: "Welcoming Yas Lions is another important step in our ambition to build the Abu Dhabi T10 into a truly global sporting property. With strong international investment, experienced leadership and world-class playing talent, franchises such as Yas Lions are integral to our strategy of expanding the tournament's international reach, attracting new audiences and creating long-term value for the sport. Our vision extends well beyond the tournament itself. We want to establish Abu Dhabi as a leading international destination for cricket and major sporting events, bringing together global talent, commercial partnerships and passionate fans. Yas Lions share that ambition, and their arrival adds further momentum to an exciting new era for Abu Dhabi T10."

Jeetu Kataria, Owner of Yas Lions, said: "Building Yas Lions is about applying the core principles I stand by - meticulous planning and a long-term vision. The Abu Dhabi T10 gives us an outstanding platform to build a franchise with a real identity, one grounded in process, governance and respect for players and partners. Having Robin lead our cricketing operation gives us a rare combination of championship experience and modern high-performance thinking. Together with Jason, Andries and David, we have the foundations of a squad built to compete from the first season itself. Our ambition is clear: build a contender, build a brand, and help take cricket to new audiences around the world."

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