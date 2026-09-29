Half-centuries from Tanisha Singh (92), Niki Prasad (78 not out), and Shubha Satheesh (59) helped India Women's A to 351 for nine at stumps on Day One of their four-day one-off unofficial Test against Australia, here on Tuesday. India made the most of perfect batting conditions and despite a middle-order stutter, they managed to remain in control of the proceedings here at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. Openers Shubha (59 off 117 balls; 10 fours) and Priya Punia (46) provided a strong start by adding 102 runs, and despite losing skipper Yastika Bhatia (5) and Tejal Hasabnis (2) in quick succession, India remained in control.

Tanisha missed her century when she fell for 92 off 166 balls (12 fours), while Niki Prasad reached 78 not out from 99 balls, having struck 11 fours and two sixes in process.

Anushka Sharma earlier made 44.

For Australia, Charli Knott (3/82) and Lilly Mills (3/92) shared six wickets between them while Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth and Frankie Nicklin took one wicket apiece.

Brief scores: India Women's A 351/9 in 100 overs (Shubha Satheesh 59, Tanisha Singh 92, Niki Prasad 78 not out; Charli Knott 3/82) vs Australia Women's A.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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