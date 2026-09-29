Yashbardhan Chauhan took 6/75 while Ishan Om claimed 4/62 after Lakshya Raichandani's 240 as India U-19 crushed their Australian counterparts by an innings and 48 runs to maintain their domination on Tuesday. The Indian Colts had earlier crushed Australia U-19 by 3-0 in the Youth ODI series which preceded this two multi-day matches affair. The writing was on the wall for Australia after India U-19 took a massive lead of 277 runs in the first innings, posting 494 after Raichandani's double ton and half-centuries from Chauhan (54) and Mohit Ulva (92).

Chauhan was the wrecker in chief for India as he ran through the big chunk of Australia's batting, which included the key wickets of Blake Cattle (123) and opening batter Neel Patel (41).

Cattle waged a lone battle for the visitors with a fine century, which came off 114 balls and included 16 fours and four sixes. However, he found no support from the other end as seven of Australia's batters were dismissed in single digits.

If Chauhan did the clean up job of bundling out Australia's innings late in the game, it was left-arm spinner Om who dismissed the specialist batters with none having an answer to his left-arm orthodox spin.

Earlier on the second day, India had taken a lead of 213 runs with Raichandani reaching 210 not out and on day three, resuming at 430 for seven, India finished on 494.

The right-handed Raichandani eventually finished on 240 from 281 balls, clobbering 24 fours and four sixes in his marathon knock which shifted the outcome of the game.

Chauhan, who put on 124 runs with Raichandani, cracked seven fours to make 54 on the second day. Ulva, who had resumed on 58 not out, went after the Australian bowlers to finish with an 84-ball 92, studded with 10 fours and four sixes.

The second Youth Test will be played in Rajkot from October 5-8.

Brief scores: Australia U-19 217 & 229 in 59.4 overs (Neel Patel 41, Blake Cattle 123; Ishan Om 4/62, Yashbardhan Chauhan 6/75) lost to India U-19 494 in 102.3 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 240, Yashbardhan Chauhan 54, Mohit Ulva 92; Kasey Barton 3/83) by an innings and 48 runs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi