The BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. Several reports have raised question marks over the long injury layoffs of top Indian cricketers and why the CoE in Bengaluru has not been able to solve the long-standing issue. Recently, a report in PTI claimed that a glaring communication disconnect between the Centre of Excellence's (CoE) sports science and medical team and the senior national men's selection committee has come into sharp focus once again, with Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the Test series against Sri Lanka emerging as the latest example.

It has been learnt that the national selection committee was initially made to believe that Bumrah would be available for the Sri Lanka series, starting August 15, before it was realised that his injury was more serious than expected.

Former India star Ravichandran Ashwin agreed that there needs to be some accountability.

"I think the time has come to make separate teams for Tests, ODIs and T20Is. There might be cross-pollination of one or two players. I think somewhere down the line there has to be accountability for injury management of players," Ashwin said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"I know that Varun Chakravarthy was at the NCA for the last three to four months. We were asking for permission for the TNPL, and they didn't release him. He should have returned in a month, but he was there for two to three months."

The former Indian cricketer also spoke about suffering a side strain from Olympic lifting during his playing days.

"As a player, you also have to see that your training method is correct. Am I doing the right exercises? The only side strain I suffered in 2015 was due to Olympic lifting. After that, I stopped snatching," Ashwin said.

"You can certainly be faster with Olympic lifting; your power production also increases. But if you have an injury that doesn't suit you, the player should also watch what he is doing."

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