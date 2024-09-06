Former Pakistan women's cricket team skipper Nida Dar was brutally trolled on Thursday after one her posts went viral. She took to social media to praise the Indian men's cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup and even hailed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - two star players who retired from the format following the competition. However, the fact that it came more than two months after the final took place gave fodder to trolls.

India defeated South Africa to clinch the T20 World Cup trophy on June 29 and the performance was lauded by both fans and experts alike. As a result, her social post caught everyone by surprise and users were quick to troll her.

Nida Dar travelled back in time and got stuck there? https://t.co/vv4uxAWDBA — Saba S. Sheikh (@sabassheikh) September 5, 2024

Nida has, however, clarified now that it was due to some technical bug that her post was published two months later.

Official Statement:



I initially made this post on June 30th 2024, but due to restrictions on Twitter in Pakistan, it was posted last night instead, which I learned about through the media. I am attaching both pictures to this post.#Pakistan #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/EDvZVeWZKz — Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) September 5, 2024

Recently, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up about his partnership at the top with skipper Rohit Sharma, saying that it is an "incredible experience" to bat with him and one can learn a lot of things from him, such as adjusting his batting on seaming or turning tracks.

Jaiswal was speaking to the reporters ahead of the Duleep Trophy opener scheduled for Thursday. The red-ball competition will mark the beginning of the domestic cricket season. India B, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will be playing against Shubman Gill-led India A in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the reporters, Jaiswal said, "It is an incredible experience whenever I go out and bat with him. He has shared his experiences with me. I think the way he controls the game and understands the wicket, it is spot on and there are a lot of things (to learn from him). You can learn from him things like adjusting your batting to seaming or turning tracks or change your batting when a wicket or two fall."

Jaiswal said that after batting with Rohit, he is able to see a lot of scenarios in the game himself and shift the game accordingly.

"I think these are very important for me in the last one year. When I was playing domestic cricket, I was not aware of many things. But since I started playing international cricket, the communication and the reading of the game have improved a lot. I just want to keep learning," he added.

