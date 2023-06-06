Former Indian cricket team star Mohammed Kaif took to social media to share pictures from his sudden reunion with MS Dhoni at the airport. Both cricketers were there with their families and in the pictures posted on Instagram, all of them could be seen interacting. In his post, Kaif wished Dhoni a speedy recovery from his surgery and explained how the meeting made his son “super happy” as the ex-India skipper told him that he also used to play football in his younger days.

“We met the great man and his family at airport today. He was returning home after surgery. Son Kabir super happy as Dhoni told him he too, like him, played football as a kid. Get well soon, see you next season champion,” he wrote on Instagram along with pictures from their meeting.

Dhoni successfully underwent a left knee surgery in a Mumbai hospital, raising hopes of playing in the 17th edition of Indian Premier League next year. Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the final on Monday and consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel and had performed surgeries on a number of top Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant.

"Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI.