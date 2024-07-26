Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score Updates, Women's Asia Cup T20 Semi Final
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Live Updates: Sri Lanka to go up against Pakistan in the second semi-final of Women's Asia Cup 2024
SL vs Pak Live Updates, Women's Asia Cup, 2024 2nd Semi Final© X (Twitter)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Live Updates: Sri Lanka face Pakistan in the second semi-final of Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Friday in Dambulla. Sri Lanka reached the semis after remaining unbeaten in the group stage. On other hand, Pakistan lost only one game and finished at the second spot in Group A points table. Pakistan lost their game against arch-rivals India. The winner of this match will be facing India in the summit clash on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Semi-Final, Asia Cup Women's T20, 2024, Jul 26, 2024
Innings Break
SL-W
PAK-W
140/4 (20.0)
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.00
Batsman
Bowler
SL vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup, Live Updates
... The Run Chase ...
The bowling from Sri Lanka Women wasn't that good to begin with and they were the second-best team at the end of the Powerplay. The bowlers though did tremendously in the middle phase and gave away just 36 runs and took 4 wickets in that period. Udeshika Prabodhani and Kavisha Dilhari took a couple each while others went wicketless. The surface will get better to bat on under the lights but Pakistan Women possess a good bowling line-up. Can Sri Lanka Women chase this down and advance to the finals or will it be Pakistan Women who'll defend this and meet their arch rivals for the title? We shall find out soon with the chase.
The Pakistan Women's innings started on a high as the openers were brilliant while they lasted. The pair of Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali smashed 61 together and both perished in the same over to Udeshika Prabodhani. Nida Dar and Sidra Ameen then knitted a steady partnership of 30 runs but even they both departed in the same over to Kavisha Dilhari. Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana combined for a crucial partnership of 41 right at the end and helped the side post a good enough total they could fight for.
It an Even Stevens at the halfway stage of the game with Pakistan Women posting 140 on board. Chamari Athapaththu at the toss said they'll feel happy to restrict the opponents to around 140 and they have managed to do so.
Two! Fuller and on off, this is lofted down the ground for two. Pakistan do touch the 140-run mark.
Fuller and outside off, Fatima Sana looks to go over cover but chops it to the fielder there. A run only.
Full and outside off, Fatima Sana looks to go over cover but misses again.
WIDE! Down the leg side. Fatima Sana looks to sweep but misses.
Two! On middle, this is lofted over mid off. Two taken.
On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
On middle, this is pulled past mid-wicket. A run taken.
Two dots to end but the damage was done earlier on. Around off, this is pushed to cover.
Pushes this one through and bowls it outside off. Aliya Riaz looks to cut but misses.
DROPPED AND TWO! That should have been taken! On middle, the slog sweep is out, it is played towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs to her left but spills it. Two taken.
WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
SIX! Up and away! That is a strong hit. Steps out, gets to the pitrch of it and heaves it over the long on fence. What a partnersjip this is.
Flatter and around off, this is guided towards point for one.
FOUR! Up and over! That is the shot of the game so far. Fulller and outside off, Fatima Sana lofts it over cover and this races away to the fence. Top shot.
Another dot to end! On the pads, Aliya Riaz looks to flick but misses, this hits the pad.
Arouhnd off, this is guided to point.