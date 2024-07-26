Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Live Updates: Sri Lanka face Pakistan in the second semi-final of Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Friday in Dambulla. Sri Lanka reached the semis after remaining unbeaten in the group stage. On other hand, Pakistan lost only one game and finished at the second spot in Group A points table. Pakistan lost their game against arch-rivals India. The winner of this match will be facing India in the summit clash on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)