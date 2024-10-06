The ongoing National Cricket League Sixty Strikers (NCL) in the USA is bringing some breathtaking action for the fans. The tournament, where some big names like Dinesh Karthik, Shahid Afridi, Colin Munro, and Suresh Raina are featuring, is making new headlines everyday. In the third match, Atlanta Kings defeated Chicago by 23 runs. Atlanta did very well against Chicago, putting a score of 88/6 on the board in 10 overs, with wicket-keeper batter Tom Moores leading the scoring charts. He contributed 34 runs off 20 balls with the bat.

James Neesham was the other top-scoring batter for the side, scoring 16 runs off just 9 balls as he remained unbeaten till the end. Talking about the format of a T10 tournament, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar stated that every format energizes the other.

"It gives the players an opportunity to improve their game. I believe every format energizes the other format. Just like One Day matches energizes Tests, T20s energizes ODIs, and now T10 is showing new opportunities in terms of shot making, different kind of deliveries. So, I think every format is adding something to the game and all this will eventually come in the longer format of the game," said Gavaskar.

"Pitch makes a big difference. The odd balls gear up as these are all drop-in pitches. But the ball is coming to the bat very nicely and you have seen that from the number of sixes and that's what people wants to see. This is what the whole tournament is named, "Strikes". So, you have to keep the strikes going," he added.

On the other hand, Pakistan's pace great Wasim Akram expressed his confidence about the league doing well as the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has joined as a brand ambassador.

"There will be a lot of benefits from Tendulkar joining the league. Sachin has been the greatest player in world cricket. His joining this league will give recognition to such a tournament. Sachin's arrival will give credibility to this league. I am friends with Sachin, I am also very excited to meet him. We have had a lot of competition on the field which the fans have liked a lot," said Akram.