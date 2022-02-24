In the ongoing European Cricket League (ECL) T10, a Group C match between Italy's Brescia Cricket Club and Turkey Zeytinburnu Zafer witnessed a hilarious, yet heartbreaking incident at the Cartama Oval in Spain. During Brescia's innings, the Zeytinburnu fielders weren't at their best in the outfield as they made many errors and even dropped several catches. However, in the 10th over, Abhishek Kumar bowled a short-pitched delivery to Babar Hussain, who tried to pull it for a six. Instead, he holed out to the fielder at deep midwicket.

The fielder was visibly pumped after finally holding on to a catch, and was seen making animated gestures.

However, his joy was shortly lived as the catch was taken on a free-hit delivery.

European Cricket shared the video of the incident on their official Twitter account.

When your team finally hold onto a catch...



But it's a free-hit



So many emotions in one ball! #ECL2022 pic.twitter.com/HoJxGc8tJJ — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) February 23, 2022

The dropped catch proved to be a costly one as Babar Hussain went on to hit a century.

Brescia eventually won the game by a massive margin of 162 runs.

After opting to bat first, the Italian side posted a total of 187 for three in 10 overs, thanks largely to Babar's knock of 102 off just 34 balls.

In reply, the Turkish side was bowled out for a paltry of 25 as none of their batters, barring Abhishek (22) and Ali Cetin (1), failed to even trouble the scorer.

For Brescia, Javen Muhammad took three wickets while Bashar Khan and Ahmadullah Safi also picket two wickets each.

As thing stand in Group C, Brescia now occupy the fourth spot with two wins from their first five matches.

Zeytinburnu, on the other hand, remain firmly rooted to the bottom with five defeats so far.

With this win, Brescia also qualified for the playoffs.