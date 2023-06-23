Birmingham Bears all-rounder Jacob Bethell caugh everyone's attention after he took a diving one-handed catch during a T20 Blast fixture against Yorkshire. Bethell, who captained England during their Test of Australia earlier this year, was applauded for his effort by the Yorkshire fans, who were sitting in the stands behind long-on. The incident happened on the 2nd ball of 19th over of Yorkshire chase when Jordan Thompson tried to hit a boundary off Dan Mousley's delivery. However, Bethell had other ideas as he made a diving leap while running towards his left, before pouching the ball with one hand.

"Jacob Bethell. Wow. Even the home crowd applauded!," the Bears captioned the video on Twitter.

Chasing a target of 181, Yorkshire's hopes of quarter-final qualification took another hit as they lost the match by four runs.

27 off the last over with two wickets in hand, David Wiese hit Henry Brookes for three sixes, and the target was 12 off two balls.

However, Brookes maintained his composure, leaving Yorkshire on 176/8.

Earlier, Birmingham posted 180-7 thanks to opener Rob Yates' 66 off 51 balls.

Bears were in for a huge total, but Dom Bess, David Wiese and Matthew Revis pegged them back.

Bess returned an excellent 1-16 from three overs of off-spin, while Wiese claimed 1-26 from four overs of seam and also changed his pace expertly. Meanwhile, Revis was the pick of the bowlers with his 2/36.