Punjab Kings opening batter Abhishek Sharma dedicated his match-winning century against Punjab Kings to the fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking out a note for the 'Orange Army' after reaching the triple-digit score on Saturday. Abhishek, who had been struggling for form this entire campaign, finally came to the shore as he smashed a record-breaking score of 141 runs off just 55 balls against the high-flying Punjab side. As Abhishek took out a note from his pocket, after completing his hundred, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer reached out to him and asked for the note, curious to know what was written on it.

Iyer, who himself was sublime in the match, scoring 82 runs off 36 balls, failed to hide his curiosity as Abhishek dedicated the note to SRH fans. The fact that Iyer asked Abhishek to share the note with him left everyone in splits.

Shreyas Iyer's curiosity to see what was written on Abhishek's note #SRHvPBKSpic.twitter.com/me6CQnivzm — Harry (@Just_Harryy_) April 12, 2025

Abhishek smacked a whopping 14 boundaries and 10 sixes over the course of his stay in the middle. His runs came at a strike rate of 256.36.

"Special mention to the team and captain. The atmosphere was simple even though the batters were not doing well. It was a special day for both of us. [Any shot he liked ] If you have seen me close enough, I never play behind the wicket. But I wanted to invent a few shots that were very easy on this wicket. It helped us both. [On his parents being at the ground] I have been waiting for them. My whole team was waiting for my parents because they were lucky to have SRH. [Chat with Head] We didn't talk about anything. It was just natural play for us. The partnership boosted me up.

"[His best knock?] This one is very special because I wanted to break that losing streak. Losing four matches back to back was very tough. But we never talked about it in the team. Special mention to Yuvi paji and Suryakumar as well. They have been in touch with me," Abhishek Sharma said in the post-match presentation.

With this knock, Abhishek made history on Saturday, hitting the highest individual score by an Indian player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The 24-year-old player has overtaken KL Rahul (132 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2020) as the player with the highest score by an Indian in IPL history.

Overall, next to Chris Gayle (175* for RCB against Pune Warriors India in 2013) and Brendon McCullum (for KKR against RCB in 2008), this is the third-highest individual score in IPL history.

The youngster hit 116 of his runs in boundaries, breaking the record of Jonny Bairstow (90) for most runs in an innings by an SRH batter via boundaries. Also, his 10 sixes are the most by an SRH player in an innings, overtaking David Warner's eight.

With ANI Inputs